Bleeding Jet Passengers Demand Rs. 30 Lakhs & 100 Upgrade Vouchers

Yesterday nearly 30 passengers suffered from nose & ear bleeding as the Jet Airways crew members forgot to turn on the switch that maintains the cabin pressure while the flight is on take-off.

5 of the passengers were sent to a city hospital for further treatment. And one of them has demanded a compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs and 100 upgrade vouchers.

The passenger also threatened to share the video of the flight as well.

As per law, the airlines is liable to pay a compensation to a passenger who was injured while travelling with them.

“The passenger claimed that Jet Airways has not taken care of its customers and therefore he should be paid Rs. 30 lakh in addition to 100 upgrade vouchers to enable him to travel in a business class on an economy class ticket,” a source said.

The passenger, who is being treated in the city for nose bleeding, has also threatened with legal recourse over Thursday’s incident, according to the sources.

“He claimed that the doctors have adviced him not to fly for five days and sought hotel stay from us, which we have already provided to him. But he has sought escalation by way of compensation and upgrade in travel class,” another source added.