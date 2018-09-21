Frustrated Militants Take To Kidnapping Policemen After Threatening Video

TODAY early morning,4 policemen were kidnapped by militants in Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian.

The militants had barged into the homes of 3 Special Police Officers (SPOs) and 1 police constable in Karpan village and dragged them out.

“Terrorist are under pressure as they are not able to execute anything big. Protest politics and stone-pelting has come down. So they are taking out their frustration by targeting policemen in their houses,” said a home ministry official.

The abducted policemen were identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.

This incident comes after the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen has released a video where the state security forces and government officials were threatened to resign in four days time or die.

Those officers who “stay back” at work were threatened with the death of their family members.

Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The two-minute video reportedly showed pictures of security forces and a Hizbul banner with a voice-over issuing the threat.

The voice is believed to be of the terror outfit spokesperson Umar Ibn Khitaab.