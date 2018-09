This is a breaking news. Militants have kidnapped 4 Jammu Kashmir policemen.

3 policemen & 1 constable have been kidnapped from Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian district by the militants.

A manhunt has begun in search of the kidnapped police officers.

Further details awaiting.

In a separate incident, 2 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora.

An encounter is underway in the district.