A militant & the security forces were engaged in a gunfight yesterday.

The gunfight took place in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora district where the militant was gunned down. The identity of the militant is yet to be known.

In Bandipora’s forest area of Sumlar, the security forces had conducted a cordon & search operation to nab the terrorists when the encounter broke out.

The encounter led to a long gunfight in which the unidentified militant was killed.