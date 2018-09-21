Sara Ali Khan gets angry at a photographer for clicking pictures without permission: VIDEO

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actress has two big films lined up in her kitty.

The paparazzi always keeps a track on her, in order to click photos of the actress. Usually, Sara poses adorably for the shutterbugs, making us swoon over how good she looks in the photos.

Recently Sara was spotted at a yoga session and did not seem to be in the mood for photos. A video surfaced on social media where the actress can be seen getting annoyed at a photographer who tried to click photos of her.

Take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram Sara Ali Khan? . . .#instabolly #bollywood A post shared by Bollywood Entertainment? (@lnstabolly) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:40am PDT



Seems like the actress was not up for the paparazzi, who were clearly invading her personal space and clicking photos of the actress without her permission. In the video, the actress could also be seen giving the photographer a piece of her mind. She also apologised later to the paparazzi.