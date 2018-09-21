Thai Style Lunch Rice Recipe- Thai Coconut Garlic Rice

Treat yourself to lunch with Thai Coconut Garlic Rice
Thai Coconut Garlic Rice Recipe is a delicious rice recipe, where the rice is cooked with fried garlic and coconut milk to lend those lovely Thai notes to the dish. It makes a perfect rice to go along with a hot curry.
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 25 minutes
Makes: 3 servings
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon Coconut Oil
- 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup Rice, washed and soaked in water for 20 minutes
- 1 cup Water
- 1 cup Coconut milk
- 1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
For the toasted coconut and garlic garnish
- 1 teaspoon Coconut Oil
- 4 cloves Garlic, cut lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons Dry coconut (kopra), cut into thin strips
How to make
- To begin making the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice Recipe, in a pressure cooker heat the coconut oil on medium-low flame, to this hot oil add the garlic and saute for about 40 seconds or until the garlic begins to change colour to a light brown.
- Once the garlic is slightly brown reduce the heat, add in the washed and drained rice, 1 cup of water, 1 cup of coconut milk, some salt to taste and close the pressure cooker.
- Pressure cook the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice for 2 whistles and turn off the flame.
- Allow the pressure to release naturally, then transfer the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice to a serving platter and set aside.
- To make the toasted coconut and garlic garnish
- In a tadka pan, add the coconut oil over medium heat, once hot add in the coconut strips and garlic chips and saute for about 2 minutes, till they are crispy and turn brown in colour.
- Turn off the heat.
- Garnish the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice with the chopped coriander leaves and toasted coconut and garlic chips.
- Thai Coconut Garlic Rice is ready to be served
