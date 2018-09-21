Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Thai Style Lunch Rice Recipe- Thai Coconut Garlic Rice

Sep 21, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Thai Coconut Garlic Rice Recipe is a delicious rice recipe, where the rice is cooked with fried garlic and coconut milk to lend those lovely Thai notes to the dish. It makes a perfect rice to go along with a hot curry.

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon Coconut Oil
  • 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 cup Rice, washed and soaked in water for 20 minutes
  • 1 cup Water
  • 1 cup Coconut milk
  • 1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
  • Salt, to taste

For the toasted coconut and garlic garnish

  • 1 teaspoon Coconut Oil
  • 4 cloves Garlic, cut lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons Dry coconut (kopra), cut into thin strips

How to make

  • To begin making the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice Recipe, in a pressure cooker heat the coconut oil on medium-low flame, to this hot oil add the garlic and saute for about 40 seconds or until the garlic begins to change colour to a light brown.
  • Once the garlic is slightly brown reduce the heat, add in the washed and drained rice, 1 cup of water, 1 cup of coconut milk, some salt to taste and close the pressure cooker.
  • Pressure cook the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice for 2 whistles and turn off the flame.
  • Allow the pressure to release naturally, then transfer the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice to a serving platter and set aside.
  • To make the toasted coconut and garlic garnish
  • In a tadka pan, add the coconut oil over medium heat, once hot add in the coconut strips and garlic chips and saute for about 2 minutes, till they are crispy and turn brown in colour.
  • Turn off the heat.
  • Garnish the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice with the chopped coriander leaves and toasted coconut and garlic chips.
  • Thai Coconut Garlic Rice is ready to be served

