Thai Style Lunch Rice Recipe- Thai Coconut Garlic Rice

Thai Coconut Garlic Rice Recipe is a delicious rice recipe, where the rice is cooked with fried garlic and coconut milk to lend those lovely Thai notes to the dish. It makes a perfect rice to go along with a hot curry.

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

1 teaspoon Coconut Oil

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 cup Rice, washed and soaked in water for 20 minutes

1 cup Water

1 cup Coconut milk

1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

For the toasted coconut and garlic garnish

1 teaspoon Coconut Oil

4 cloves Garlic, cut lengthwise

2 tablespoons Dry coconut (kopra), cut into thin strips

How to make