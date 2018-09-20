A Simple Snack- Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad Recipe is a delicious boiled beetroot salad. Deep red beet is boiled, sliced and sprinkled generously with some salt, pepper and cumin powder.

Great to be served with your everyday meals, or just eat as a snack.

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 Beetroots

Salt, to taste

Black pepper powder, to sprinkle

Cumin (Jeera) powder, to sprinkle

1 teaspoon Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle

How to make