Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

A Simple Snack- Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Sep 20, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Less than a minute
Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad
Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad Recipe is a delicious boiled beetroot salad. Deep red beet is boiled, sliced and sprinkled generously with some salt, pepper and cumin powder.

Great to be served with your everyday meals, or just eat as a snack.

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Beetroots
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper powder, to sprinkle
  • Cumin (Jeera) powder, to sprinkle
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice, freshly squeezed
  • Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle

READ ALSO:  Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

How to make

  • To begin making Simple Beet Salad Recipe, wash, cut the beetroots in half.
  • Place the beetroot halves in the pressure cooker along with 1/2 a cup of water.
  • Pressure cook for 6-7 whistles and turn off the flame.
  • Allow the pressure to release naturally.
  • Once the pressure has released naturally, open the cooker, remove the beets and allow it to cool to room temperature.
  • Peel the skin off and make slices of the beetroot.
  • Sprinkle salt, black pepper powder, cumin powder, chaat masala powder and squeeze lemon juice over the Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad and serve chilled.
  • Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad Recipe is ready to be served.

Tags

Related Articles

Onion And Cheese Pepper Sandwich
Jun 19, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Onion And Cheese Pepper Sandwich- a simple breakfast sandwich

Natural-Treatments-For-Diabetes
Sep 19, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

Does Sugar Increase Your Risk of Diabetes?

Jul 18, 2018, 08:21 pm IST

Once Gauri Khan was Willing to Divorce SRK due to His Affair with this Bollywood Actress

Dec 23, 2017, 01:25 pm IST

Simple dessert breakfast recipes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close