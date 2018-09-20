A Simple Snack- Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad

Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad Recipe is a delicious boiled beetroot salad. Deep red beet is boiled, sliced and sprinkled generously with some salt, pepper and cumin powder.
Great to be served with your everyday meals, or just eat as a snack.
Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 25 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Beetroots
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper powder, to sprinkle
- Cumin (Jeera) powder, to sprinkle
- 1 teaspoon Lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle
How to make
- To begin making Simple Beet Salad Recipe, wash, cut the beetroots in half.
- Place the beetroot halves in the pressure cooker along with 1/2 a cup of water.
- Pressure cook for 6-7 whistles and turn off the flame.
- Allow the pressure to release naturally.
- Once the pressure has released naturally, open the cooker, remove the beets and allow it to cool to room temperature.
- Peel the skin off and make slices of the beetroot.
- Sprinkle salt, black pepper powder, cumin powder, chaat masala powder and squeeze lemon juice over the Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad and serve chilled.
- Simple Steamed Indian Beet Salad Recipe is ready to be served.
