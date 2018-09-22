Bigg Boss Contestant Called a Gay? Watch this Video to Know More

It was the vichitra jodi of Anup Jalota and Jasleen who created the initial waves in Bigg Boss 12 which seemed to have carried forward by Sreesanth. Now it seems it’s the turn of Deepak Thakur, Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary.

Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary have come together to participate in this season of Bigg Boss. While Nirmal is a policeman based in Haryana, Romil is his friend and lawyer.

Recently, Deepak made a big statement that Nirmal is a gay. Soon the group even asked if Nirmal loves his partner Romil. Deepak too said that he doesn’t feel safe in the house anymore. It was just a fun conversation going on when Deepak questioned the sexual preferences of Nirmal. Nirmal too had a nice laugh about the topic. The group seemed to enjoy the conversation. Watch the video here:

Deepak and Nirmal could really evolve into thick friends in the days to come.