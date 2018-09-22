India

Raped 24-Year-Old Disabled Woman Undergoes Abortion; Foetus Burned

Sep 22, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
A disabled woman who was raped was forced to undergo an abortion where the foetus was burned.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior where the 24-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by the watchman of the shelter home she was staying in.

The visually and speech-impaired woman alleged that she was raped for 2 months by the watchman. When the woman got pregnant, the shelter home’s director forced her to abort the baby & also burnt the foetus in the backside of the shelter home premises to destroy the evidence.

The crime came to light when a complaint reached the district office of the Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Department.

So far 9 people have been charged with the crime.

The shelter home director Dr B K Sharma and his wife Dr Bhavna, shelter home manager Jaiprakash Sharma, Dr Vivek Sahu, hostel supervisor Ravi Valmiki and warden Girraj Baghel have been arrested, while Dr Pushpa Mishra, shelter home warden Prabha Yadav and the main accused the watchman Sahab Singh Gurjar are yet to be arrested.

