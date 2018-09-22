Sreesanth Threatens to Do this Again in Bigg Boss 12. Has he Become a Problem For Other Contestants?

The vichitra jodi of Anup Jalota and Jasleen was the talking point of Bigg Boss, to begin with, but it seems the focus is shifting to other contestants as well. Former Indian Cricketer who is serving a lifetime ban, S Sreesanth is the new talking point.

Sreesanth, who once staged a walkout after elimination from Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa some years ago had promised that he would not walk out of the show and would come out of the house in finale only. But it seems that Sreesanth has forgotten his promise and he is threatening to leave the house just after a couple of days when the show began.

He ran into an issue with Khan sisters Somi and Saba and things turned worse when Sreesanth made an unpleasant remark on the upbringing of Somi and the issue became so ugly that he even wished to exit the house. Even host Salman Khan found Sreesanth’s comments objectionable.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman takes on Sreesanth and asks as to why he talked about upbringing. The actor didn’t stop here and added that upbringing is a very heavy word as it refers to parents directly. This made Sreesanth angry and he once again threatens to leave the house saying, “From today, I don’t want to be here.” Check out the video.

So What do you think? Is he becoming a problem maker here ?