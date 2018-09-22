These are the Pakistani actresses who rejected big Bollywood offers – See Pics

1. Sanam Jung

In a meeting, Sanam Jung uncovered her offers from Bollywood and furthermore gave reasons why she rejected to work in Bollywood.

2. Fatima Effendi

Fatima effendi denied to work in Bollywood because of a few reasons which are fundamentally the same as the reasons given by Sanam Jung.

She uncovered in her meeting that she was being offered a job in one film yet she didn’t consent to sign it as was given the strong character in the film which was not acknowledged by her.

3. Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is one of the well known performing artists.She can be seen any numerous well known Pakistani movies.She likewise worked in numerous dramatizations and movies.She was being offered a job in Bollywood film, i.e. “JUTT JAMES BOND” yet she denied that offer as she generally needs to make great offers to work.She additionally rejected numerous offers from Bollywood yet she was one of the legends of acting in Bollywood.

4. Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar was exceptionally mainstream among executives and makers in view of her beguiling magnificence and acting.She was being offered not one, not two, but rather four films and the buzz were this that she was being offered a job in “adoration aj kal”, “Delhi 6” yet she declined to work in each of the four of the motion pictures as she would not like to assume jobs with intense scenes.

5. Sajal Ali

Sajal Ali rejected couple of Bollywood offers as she has no arrangement till now to work in Bollywood.She stated, “In the event that I could get a similar measure of prominence and respects while working in my country in contrast with the other nation why I might want to visit Bollywood to chase fame”.