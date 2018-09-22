CinemaLatest News

Oru Adaar Love new song ‘Freak Penne’ gets record views with maximum dislikes – Watch Here

Sep 22, 2018, 07:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Oru Adaar Love team release second song ‘Freak Penne’ almost after seven months after the viral song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’, which crosses 79million views on Youtube.

The new song features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef among others.

The song Freak Penne is trending on Youtube with 4,505,845 views ,395k dislikes.

Also Read : Times when Disha Patani ruled in Bikini-clad on Instagram: See Pics

The first song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ was a massive hit, the second number is being massively trolled in the comments on the YouTube page. However the song trending all over India.

Sathyajith and Neethu Naduvathettu are the singers. Sathyajith is also the lyricist of the song.The film is expected to hit the theatres by Christmas.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 7, 2018, 08:37 am IST

Senior BJP leader says that if the party wants then they can throw him out but he won’t quit by himself

Feb 15, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

DMK leader proved by example that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth cannot become TN Chief Minister

Jul 12, 2017, 04:32 pm IST

World’s largest Ferris wheel rises in Dubai

Modi66
Mar 24, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi reveals the real reason by which why the opposition is demoralised

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close