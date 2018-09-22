Oru Adaar Love new song ‘Freak Penne’ gets record views with maximum dislikes – Watch Here

Oru Adaar Love team release second song ‘Freak Penne’ almost after seven months after the viral song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’, which crosses 79million views on Youtube.

The new song features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef among others.

The song Freak Penne is trending on Youtube with 4,505,845 views ,395k dislikes.



The first song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ was a massive hit, the second number is being massively trolled in the comments on the YouTube page. However the song trending all over India.



Sathyajith and Neethu Naduvathettu are the singers. Sathyajith is also the lyricist of the song.The film is expected to hit the theatres by Christmas.