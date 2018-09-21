Times when Disha Patani ruled in Bikini-clad on Instagram: See Pics

Disha Patani debuted in Telugu film Loafer, opposite Varun Tej, and followed it with the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Patani has also appeared in the music video “Befikra” with Tiger Shroff and an advertisement for Cadbury.

“I worked as a model for two years before I bagged a film. I was auditioning all the time, would get selected, then, kicked out,”the actress told.

Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biographical sports film based on the life story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who died in a car accident.

Disha is a water baby and she always manages to take some time out for mini beach vacations. She recently posted a picture in a red hot bikini and it has surely set temperatures soaring on the internet. From the looks of it, it seems the actress is chilling at some exotic location.

Let’s have a look at her bikini pictures: