Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting relationship goals for others for so long. Anushka often comes to watch Virat’s match and Virat is known for the flying kisses he sends to his wife everytime he achieves a personal milestone on the field. Recently Anushka appeared on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 with Varun Dhawan for promoting “Sui Dhaaga”, the upcoming flick of the duo which is slated to release on September 28 this year.

Amitabh Bachan who hosts the show found this occasion to pull Anushka’s leg for her PDA during India’s cricket match in which her husband Virat Kohli plays. Anushka was joined by a philanthropist Padma Shri Sudha Varghese on the show. The Bollywood legend asked Sudha Varghese whether she watches cricket and when she replies in negative saying that she doesn’t have time for it, he says that Anushka does watch it and we all know it.

Anushka tells Sudha that her husband is a cricketer so she has to watch the game for him. It was then that Amitabh Bachan said that we watch everything that happens on the television and then he enacted How Virat Kohli sends flying kisses. Watch the video here.

Virat Kohli is right now rested for the Asia cup and Rohit Sarma is leading the team in his absence. So far India has won 3/3 matches