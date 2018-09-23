Actress Rhea Chakraborty shares more pics with Mahesh Bhatt : See Here

Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Rhea Chakraborty shares more pics with Mahesh Bhatt

Sep 23, 2018, 07:55 pm IST
Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, September 20 with his daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty extended her birthday wish to the veteran filmmaker Mahesh by sharing series of pic with him on Social Media.

Rhea Chakraborty took to his instagram account and share the picture and she wrote, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir, this is us – you held me with love, you showed me love, and you have unclipped my wings forever, you are the “heart hitting” fire that ignites every soul it comes by! Words fail me I love you ?? ? credits – @suhritadas @poojab1972 ??.”

However, the post did not go well with the netizens and soon it was full of trolls. Some felt that her closeness with Bhatt is inappropriate while others compared them to Bigg Boss jodi Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

 

