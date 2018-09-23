Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Suchita Trivedi gets married : See wedding pics

Sep 23, 2018, 07:24 pm IST
Television actress Suchita Trivedi, 42, tied the knot to beau Nigam Patel on Saturday in Gujarat. The wedding was attending by the actress’s close family and friends, which included popular TV couple Raaqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra.

Suchita looked beautiful dressed in traditional red and white lehenga. Her sister Falguni got her ready for her big day. She shared a picture of themselves on Instagram and wrote, “My first better half @instafalguni prepping me before I take the step towards life with my forever best half @nigam2828.”

 

My first better half @instafalguni prepping me before I take the step towards life with my forever best half @nigam2828

