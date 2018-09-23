Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Got Married At A Young Age – See Pics

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor was only 18 at the time of her marriage. She got divorced soon and is now a single parent. Stay connected for more such interesting update about famous Bollywood actresses.

Sussanne Khan

She was only 22 when she got married to Hrithik Roshan.

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti was ruling Bollywood when she certainly decided to marry film producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the age of 19 only. She died just few months after her marriage.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia had also become the darling of entire nation after her debut film Bobby. She also left the film industry and got married to superstar Rajesh Khanna at the age of 16 only.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made a dream Bollywood debut with blockbuster film Maine Pyar Kiya. She left the film industry and got married to her boyfriend Himalaya at the age of 21 only.