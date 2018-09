On Sunday an encounter took place between the militants & security forces during a search operation.

The gun battle took place in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

After receiving specific intelligence reports on the presence of militants in the Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral’s Aribal area, the forces launched a cordon & search operation.

The militants fired at the forces who retaliated.

The gun battle is going on as of now.