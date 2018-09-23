Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Racist Encounter At Australia and Its Shocking

Actress Shilpa Shetty had a rather unpleasant experience at the Sydney Airport, shared a post on Instagram to narrate the ordeals she faced while travelling to Melbourne by Quantas Airways. Shilpa Shetty Kundra typically posts light-hearted ‘Sunday Binge’ videos on her social media every Sunday. But Shilpa’s new post on Sunday was insightful, thought-provoking and serious and it offered an insight into her recent travel experience.

Shilpa, who dealt with racism in 2007 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” – which she went on to win – faced the latest experience while boarding a plane for Melbourne from Sydney. In her post, the 43-year-old actress narrated how the staff prevented her from checking in her “half empty duffel bag” and forced her twice to go to the “oversized luggage” counter.

A furious Shilpa wrote: “At the check-in counter, met a grumpy Mel (that’s her name) who decided it was ‘okay’ to speak curtly to ‘us’ (brown people!) travelling together. I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance) and she insisted and decided my half empty duffel bag was oversized (to check-in), so she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with ‘oversized luggage’.

“There a polite lady (yes this one was) said, ‘This is not an oversized bag, please check this in manually if you can at another counter’ (all this happening while the counter is going to shut in five minutes).

“As the manual check-in wasn’t going through for five minutes (we tried), I went upto Mel and requested her to put the bag through as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag. She refused again… Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience.

“We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that rude Mel had issues! To which another colleague joined in and reiterated my duffle wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in.”

Check out her Instagram post.