This is What Army Chief Said About Surgical Strike

Recently India had cancelled foreign-level talks with Pakistan citing the reason of the killing of three Special Police Officers (SPOs) policemen, who were kidnapped by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Things went worse when Pakistan tagged Burhan Wani as a freedom fighter and made a postal stamp with his picture. Now the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was asked about the possibility of another surgical strike and he said that it is a weapon of surprise.

“Surgical strike is a weapon of surprise. Let it remain a surprise,” he said, news agency ANI reported. “Pakistan wants these types of trouble (violence) to continue in Kashmir. They want that peace shouldn’t return to this area. They’re trying to radicalize the youth of Kashmir. Pakistan has decided to bleed India with a thousand cuts,” Army chief said.

Reacting on India backing off from a dialogue Rawat said “We have given a clear message to Pakistan. The Indian government’s policy is clear that Pakistan has to prove with their actions that they aren’t promoting terrorism. Pakistan keeps saying that they won’t let their soil be used for terrorist activities against other nation. But we can see that terrorist activities are taking place and terrorists are coming from across the border.”