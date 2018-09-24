Actress Nithya Menen turns Jayalalithaa for a biopic

Director Priyadaarshini has announced her film titled as The Iron Lady. the film will have Nithya Menen portraying the role of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Recent reports say that the makers are planning to start shooting the film on Jayalalithaa’s birthday i.e. February 24.

Talking about the film, the director said, “I’ve approached some top technicians and they have asked for some time. The film requires extensive pre-production work, but we are positive about starting shoot on Amma’s birthday”.