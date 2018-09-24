Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Never Miss, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Elli Avram in a Pink-Golden Saree: Pics

The sexy lady rides high on the popularity charts, thanks to the fact that she is a bit of an icon when it comes to fitness and looking flawlessly fab all the time.

Sep 24, 2018, 06:11 pm IST
One of the popular and hot divas of Bollywood, Elli Avram is raising the temperature high on Instagram with her recent hot picture in a saree. The Indian-Swedish-Greek model turned actress became a national name after her entry in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and Salman Khan’s very obvious fondness for her on the show

. After coming out of BB, she was seen in Mickey Virus opposite Manish Paul and Abbas-Mustan directed blockbuster Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon alongside actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Once upon a time?

She is now making headlines for uploading a pretty hot pic in a pink-golden saree, paired with a shimmery golden blouse. Elli completes her look with a small bindi and nude makeup.

