Did You See the Beautiful Pictures Clicked by P.M Modi?

Sep 24, 2018, 02:23 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for giving awesome poses to photographs. But then how many of us know his skills with a camera in hand? Well P.M Modi gave a glimpse of what he can do on Sunday when he took to Twitter to share four photographs he clicked from the chopper on his way to Sikkim.

“Serene and splendid! Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia,” a part of his caption read. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, where he inaugurated the Pakyong Airport today. Check out the cool pics he took.

