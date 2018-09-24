PM Modi Tweets Photos to Tests His Photography Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport today. On his way to Sikkim, PM Modi shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on Twitter.

PM Modi called the state “serene and splendid” and used the hashtag Incredible India, which is the tagline for India’s tourism. Other adjectives that the prime minister used to describe the state were “enchanting and incredible.

PM Modi reached Sikkim in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad. The Pakyong airport is located around 60 km from the Indo-China border.