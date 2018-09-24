Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi Tweets Photos to Tests His Photography Skills

PM Modi reached Sikkim in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

Sep 24, 2018, 10:40 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport today. On his way to Sikkim, PM Modi shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on Twitter.

PM Modi called the state “serene and splendid” and used the hashtag Incredible India, which is the tagline for India’s tourism. Other adjectives that the prime minister used to describe the state were “enchanting and incredible.

