(video)Pak News Anchor Cannot Take their Team Losing, Shows Obscene Gesture on TV

Hypes apart, if you have been observing the India-Pakistan cricket matches for the last four years, they have been largely one-sided. Except for the odd occasion, India was always the better side when the two teams met on most occasions. But then, for non-cricketing reasons, India-Pakistan matches build up unmatched rivalries and fans cannot take it when their team loses. Well, a news anchor who is supposed to keep his emotions under check couldn’t do it here.

This Pakistani news anchor was caught flipping both his middle fingers during a news bulletin on the ongoing Asia Cup. The video was shared on Twitter by journalist Syaz Raza Mehdi with the caption, “When panel producer is in so much hurry to switch!!! RIP Journalism.” His co-anchor can be seen laughing briefly after the camera started rolling. Watch video here