Five arrested at airport for trying to smuggle Rs 3 crore worth of gold

Five men have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing over Rs. 3 crore at the Delhi airport, an official statement said Monday.

The accused were intercepted upon their arrival from Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

“Their personal and baggage search resulted in the seizure of seven gold bars of one kilogram each and eight pieces of gold, all weighing 11 kilograms,” the statement said.

The value of the seized gold is nearly Rs. 3.37 crore, it said.

They had brought in the gold through an international flight and later tried to smuggle it into Delhi via domestic route.

During questioning, the accused also admitted to have earlier smuggled in 64.5 kg gold, valued at Rs. 19.5 crore, following the same modus operandi, the Customs department said.