Indian Fans Call Shoaib Malik ‘Jiju’. Guess How he Reacted

Sep 25, 2018, 08:06 am IST
In a one-sided encounter against India, Shoaib Malik was a picture of resistance from Pakistan. He raised an important partnership with Sarfaraz to give some respectability to Pakistani total. India, however, overhauled the total with considerable ease, thanks to Indian opener’s century stand. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik who was fielding at the boundary line was called as ‘Jiju’ by Indian fans.

Jiju means brother in law and since Sania Mirza can be considered as a sister for all Indian fans, this makes complete sense. Shoaib is the husband of Sania Mirza. Malik can be seen fielding at the boundary and when he hears the chants, he turns around and waves. Watch the video here:

