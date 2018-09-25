Latest Pics of Sara Tendulkar is Winning Internet like a storm: See

With over 110K followers, Sara Tendulkar is a popular star kid who is winning hearts with her simplicity and charm. It would be not out of way to say that just like her father, the 20-year-old is also on her way to become the heartbeat of the nation. And everybody is waiting with bated breath to see her on the silver screen soon.

After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sara recently completed her graduation from the University College of London (UCL). She took to Instagram to share her pictures from the graduation day. Take a look at this series of pictures with her parents — Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, donning the graduation gown.