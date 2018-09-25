Tanushree Dutta Says Political Party Broke Her Car For Refusing to Act in a Hot Scene

Tanushree Dutta is not someone who shies away from acting in hot scenes. She is bold and has the right attitude to succeed in the industry. Recently the Aashiq Banaye Apne actress revealed her experience of harassment during her active years in the industry. In an interview with News 18, she said ” The thing is that our country has become so hypocritical, and people constantly ask why #MeToo movement is not happening in India, it won’t happen unless and until you’ll acknowledge what happened with me in 2008,”

She said an actor had misbehaved with her on the sets of OK Horn. However, she did not reveal the name of the actor. She had alleged that the actor made her uncomfortable to an extent that she eventually had to opt out of the song. Tanushree said that the actor was trying to intimidate her, and also added that when she turned down the actor’s move, the actor himself called the members of a political party on the set to intimidate her.

After the controversy, Tanushree gradually Tanushree slowly escaped from the public eye. Her last film was Jag Mundhra’s Apartment in 2010.