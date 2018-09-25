These are the Possible Changes in the team for India’s Match Against Afghanistan

India has so far had a good run in the Asia cup winning all four matches they played and ensuring their place in the finals. With the result of today’s India-Afghanistan match inconsequential for India, this might be the time the team management decides to test their bench strength. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, the key architects of India’s success so far might be rested and K L Rahul and Khaleel Ahmed might be given a chance.

Indian top order has performed consistently in the tournament so far and the only issue the team is facing is that the middle order is largely untested. Indian team management is not keen to play Rahul in the middle order so playing him in place of Dinesh Karthik may not happen. So Shikhar might make way for K L Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah who has caused massive destruction to the opposition, needs a break and it will be a good chance to give Khaleel another run.

Deepak Chahar who flew in as a replacement for Bhuvaneswar Kumar is another player Indian team might want to test. There has been no word on Hardik Pandya’s injury and India will need a backup pace bowling all-rounder in the days to come. The 2019 World Cup will be played in England and the role of a pace bowling allrounder will be so crucial. Sidharth Kaul is another player who could be tested.

India is expected to win against Afghanistan, but they are not a team to be taken lightly. They have given a tough fight to the opposition in all the matches they played so far