(Video)You Won’t Believe It- Rubiks Cube Solves Itself!

Ever had difficulty in solving a Rubik’s cube? Unless you are some kind of genius like Will Smith from The Pursuit of happyness, it will take you a lot of time to solve it, or you should be trained in it. But how about a Rubiks that solves itself?

A Japanese inventor used servo motors and Arduino boards to actuate the cube as it solves itself. Sadly, there isn’t much of a build description available but it looks to be very compact and surprisingly fast. Don’t believe me? watch it here:

The creator is also the man who has previously built the Human Controller, a cute system for controlling a human as they walk down the street. Wonder what he has in store for us next?