You Won’t Believe How this Biker Racted to a Car Driver Who Threw Garbage on Road

Sep 25, 2018, 07:50 am IST
Very often people are driven by the wrong philosophy of keeping one’s premises clean at the cost of keeping public places dirty! Guess this car driver had a similar idea but then was met with an unexpected response from the bike rider.

The biker in China’s Beijing picked up the garbage bag, thrown out by a car driver, and tossed it back inside. The video of the same has gone viral. Watch it here:

It was on a traffic signal that the car driver found it convenient to dispose of the garbage. The bike driver responded quickly.

