Actor Will Smith Did this Daring Adventure to Celebrate the 50th birthday: Video

Actor Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday with a daring bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. The actor had earlier signed a deal with YouTube for the event, titled “Will Smith: The Jump Off”, which was streamed live on the website Tuesday. The 1,000-foot jump was hosted by Smith’s friend and his “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro.

The actor’s family — wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his three children Trey, Jaden and Willow — cheered him on as he took the leap of faith. Just before the jump he seemed a little nervous, but he soon got into the groove and blew kisses to the crowd. At one moment, Smith appeared to have a moment of doubt and said, “Never look down.” After landing back on solid ground, the actor described the experience as “exhilarating” as family rushed to hug him. “Nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you’ve ever felt in your life… The whole Grand Canyon is mine,” he told them.

According to bungee experts in the video, Smith jumped 550 feet and was held by 200 feet of active cord. In another video, Smith said life is hard but that should not stop anyone from moving forward. “You have to commit. Life is hard, you might get hurt, your heart might get broken, you might lose your job, but you’ve still got to commit,” he said. The actor performed the bungee jump to raise awareness of the charity Global Citizen, which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.