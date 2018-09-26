A Man who jumped into a well really put the rescue officers in a tight spot when he refused to be saved. The incident happened in Alathur, Kerala where the young man, Mithun(not sure about the name) jumped into well in the compound of Ali, by morning 6 45. It was Ali’s wife Sulekha, who heard the sound and saw that he had jumped.

The locals tried to save him by giving him a long ladder but he refused to come up. He started diving into the water and confused the rescue officials with his intent. Police and the rescue officers gave him a long rope and ladder, but he still stood there. Not sure about his native place or identity, people who speak different languages were bought to communicate with him. People fluent in Bengali, Assamese, Hindi talked to him but with no use.

The well was 30 feet deep and that made the rescue operation more difficult. Later, Fire and rescue officers went into the well, but the man tried to attack them by throwing stones at the officers. After three hours of resistance, he finally got tired and the officers tied him in a net and pulled out of the well. Assistant station Officer K Velayudhan, other members Surya Prakashan, Musthafa, Sujeesh, Shaiju, Liju, Praveen, Guruvayoorappan, VishnuDas, Anil, Sreehari, Subhash and Babu took part in the operation.

After producing the man on the court, he was admitted to a mental hospital. The doctors said that it could have been a combination of a troubled mental state coupled with the use of marijuana that put him into the state.