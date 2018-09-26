This is What Ayushmann Khurrana says about his Cancer Patient Wife

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his wife Tahira, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer, is his biggest inspiration. Ayushmann on Wednesday re-tweeted a post by Tahira where she wrote: “I had once heard that if you talk to your plants, they grow. Breasts are no different. They grow, become ripe and full and then droop. So, I had long monologue sessions in the bathroom, waiting for my left breast to grow too….’ My two bit on breast cancer.”

To this, the “Vicky Donor” actor wrote: “Dear Tahira, you have become my biggest inspiration. It takes immense courage to share your challenge with everybody. You will be victorious. I have started seeing life through a different prism because of you.”

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. “Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.”