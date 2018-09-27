Activist Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested on Rape Charges

A 64-year-old man, who has been following a criminal case in various courts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2007, has been arrested allegedly for raping a woman. “The woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman” said Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh.

He described Mahmood as an “occultist”. A medical examination of the victim has already confirmed the rape.

The officer said that the woman was assaulted when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment. Parvaz was arrested on Tuesday while his accomplice Jumman is missing. On the instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society. He said Adityanath’s hate speech caused many communal issues that day.

He fought through lower courts and has finally reached Supreme court. The apex court last month sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on his plea challenging the dropping of the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case involving Yogi. It will be interesting to see where this legal war is going from here.