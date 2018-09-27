Latest NewsIndia

Activist Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested on Rape Charges

Sep 27, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Less than a minute
Yogi Adithyanath
Yogi Adithyanath

A 64-year-old man, who has been following a criminal case in various courts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2007, has been arrested allegedly for raping a woman. “The woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman” said Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh.
He described Mahmood as an “occultist”. A medical examination of the victim has already confirmed the rape.

The officer said that the woman was assaulted when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment. Parvaz was arrested on Tuesday while his accomplice Jumman is missing. On the instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society. He said Adityanath’s hate speech caused many communal issues that day.

He fought through lower courts and has finally reached Supreme court. The apex court last month sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on his plea challenging the dropping of the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case involving Yogi. It will be interesting to see where this legal war is going from here.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 12, 2017, 09:03 am IST

Arunachal Pradesh landslide: 14 feared dead

Jan 19, 2018, 11:42 am IST

Air carriers to give huge discounts to Indians!

Namitha
Jun 3, 2018, 07:18 am IST

Namitha Pramod Reveals Why She is not a part of Women In Cinema Collective

Dec 10, 2017, 07:47 pm IST

Now see what tripura is; for BJP.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close