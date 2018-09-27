Akash Chopra Says Dhoni Should Conduct Coaching Classes, But Its Not For Wicket-Keeping or Batting

MS Dhoni may not be in good touch with the bat in this Asia cup, but there is no denying his understanding of the game and help in setting key field positions. Both Rohit Sarma and Virat Kohli was seen going to MSD for advice on key issues and the former captain never disappointed them. Now former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has something to say about Dhoni’s skill with DRS.(Decision Review System)

Aakash Chopra suggested that the 37-year-old should take DRS coaching classes after retirement “Post his playing career, Dhoni should conduct coaching classes on how to use DRS. Many international captains should enrol…”, read Chopra’s tweet about Dhoni’s DRS skills. Check out his tweet.

Post his playing career, Dhoni should conduct coaching classes on how to use DRS. Many international captains should enrol… ??? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 26, 2018

A lot of people have already started calling DRS as Dhoni Review SYstem. the former captain gets it right always.