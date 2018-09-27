First Apple Computer Made by Steve Jobs Auctioned For this Whopping Price

How much do you think the first Apple computer made by Steve Jobs can sell for? Well, make a guess but an extremely rare Apple-1 computer that is fully functional has been sold for $375,000 or Rs 2.7 crore. It was one of the first computers that did not require users to assemble components. , Apple-1 was created as a bare circuit board to be sold as a kit for electronics hobbyists at Palo Alto’s Homebrew Computer Club and of course, it was Conceived and created by the great Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

“Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and the company that they created together made the ugly and unappealing world of technology elegant and beautiful – bringing it mainstream, to the masses and infinitely making the world a better place to live,” said Bobby Livingston, of the auction house, RR Auction. “This is the machine that launched Apple Computer, a company that would define an industry and was recently able to achieve a $1 trillion valuation milestone,” Livingston said.

The Apple I was Apple’s first product, and to finance its creation, Jobs sold his only motorized means of transportation, a VW Microbus,[3] for a few hundred dollars, and Steve Wozniak sold his HP-65 calculator for $500; however, Wozniak said that Jobs planned to use his bicycle if necessary.[4] It was demonstrated in July 1976 at the Homebrew Computer Club in Palo Alto, California.