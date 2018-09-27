Latest NewsIndia

Not Bothered by Sedition Case, Divya Spandana Goes Against P.M Modi Again

Sep 27, 2018, 11:43 am IST
Less than a minute

A sedition case was filed against Congress leader Divya Spandana in Lucknow for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “thief” but that hasn’t stopped her from reiterating her allegation. The actress-turned-politician tweeted

” Thank you guys for extending your support and for those who didn’t like the tweet, well, what can I say? Will keep it ‘classy’ next time. India should do away with the sedition law, it’s archaic and misused. To the folks who filed the FIR- ”

It was yesterday that Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Kannada actor and former parliamentarian Divya Spandana for sedition for a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she called him a thief.

After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a ‘thief’.

