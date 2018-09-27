Sreesanth threatens to slap a female contestant in Bigg Boss

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Even though he sorted it out with the Khan Sisters after the first fight, things are still sour between them. We saw in last night’s episode how the jodis torture the singles during the luxury budget task. While some of the contestants bear with all the torture, Sreesanth loses his cool when he watches his friends being tortured. He even threatens to slap Saba Khan and she instigates him to actually slap her if he can. Violent threats have been a part of the show for seasons.

Though Sreesanth doesn’t actually slap her, we are wondering if this will have consequences. We know that the sisters are not going to forgive him this time and will make a huge scene. They are already demanding an apology from the former cricketer. We know Sreesanth will apologise later on because that has been his pattern so far. The contestant has agreed that he has a lot of temper issues and has no control over his words when he loses his cool.

Even if Bigg Boss doesn’t take any action against him, we are pretty sure that Salman Khan will definitely tell him off for being disrespectful.

We are yet to see what sides of this man will be seen in the show.