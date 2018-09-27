celebrities

Taimur and mom Kareena Kapoor spotted same time at different locations

Sep 27, 2018, 05:01 pm IST
Taimur-Kareena

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan and her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan spotted at evening in different locations.

While Taimur had a great time at the park in the evening, Kareena was caught up in the shoot of her radio show.

For the radio show, Kareena invited Sunny Leone and talked to her about family and children. For the second show, she shot with her close friends Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra.

