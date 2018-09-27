This is What Subramanian Swamy Said About the Ayodhya-Linked Ruling

The Supreme Court has refused to revisit its 1994 ruling that the government can acquire land that a mosque is built on. In the Ismail Farooqui judgement, the court had ruled then that namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere and a mosque is not essential. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the 1994 Ismail Farooqi judgement and this is what he said about it.

“The verdict is not victory but a road clear for me to go ahead and prove what is already known that my fundamental right to pray where my faith says that Lord Ram was born is superior to the Sunni Waqf Board’s claim that they have a property right on the ground.” The BJP leader opined that a claim to property right was “inferior” to his fundamental right.

Justice Bhushan read the majority judgement on behalf of him and CJI Misra. He said, “All religions have to be respected equally by the State,” adding that the 1994 Constitution bench judgement was confined to the acquisition of land. He added that a civil suit had to be decided on the basis of evidence and a previous verdict has no relevance.