(video)This is World’s First Ice Skating Dog and He is Quite an Expert at this!

This lovable Labrador, Benny was once a candidate for mercy killing but is now the world’s first ice skating dog. Benny, five, has been learning to skate for a year after his owner, former coach Cheryl Del Sangro, 56, took him along to a practice on a whim.It was the sight of Benny scooting around on the ice that inspired Cheryl, to take his as his new student. Cheryl had rescued the pup from death row at a shelter when he was just a few months old

Incredible videos show the talented pup whizzing masterfully around the ice and it has been raking up views in Facebook. Check this out

Cheryl, of Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, said: “From day one, I couldn’t believe how anyone could not want this dog. “He was absolutely perfect. We had this bond from the first day. He’s the happiest dog, and he loves learning new tricks. Now, you can’t keep him off the ice. He just keeps getting better and better. You can’t help but smile when you see it.” She added: “We’ve looked into it and we can’t find any other dogs that can skate.”

She said: “A friend of mine said we should make a video of Benny, getting some shots of him on the ice and I said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ He followed me around and was running after me on the ice. Maybe because it’s so hot here in Nevada, he enjoyed being out there in the cold. He was rolling around on his back and everything. He enjoyed it so much. Our daughter, Brittany, I taught her to skate when she was 17 months old. I thought, well, if I could get a little 17-month-old to skate, why couldn’t I get him to skate?

“We took some dog boots and old blades and we glued them together.I had him on a leash first in the rink and I helped him along with his feet. He knows how to turn now, and do crossovers, and he can do little bunny hops with his front feet. He’s getting more powerful and soon we’re going to have to get the skates professionally put together.”

Well, that’s one incredible and heartwarming story. Isn’t it?