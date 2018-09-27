(Watch)Trailer of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is Here and You Cannot Miss It

The trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ has been released. Aamir Khan shared the trailer and wrote, “It’s a big day for all of us…I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride!” Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to release on November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8. The audience has got a sneak peek into the larger-than-life world created by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the excitement is at its peak. Watch the trailer here: