(Watch)Trailer of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is Here and You Cannot Miss It

Sep 27, 2018, 01:12 pm IST
The trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ has been released. Aamir Khan shared the trailer and wrote, “It’s a big day for all of us…I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride!” Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to release on November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8. The audience has got a sneak peek into the larger-than-life world created by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the excitement is at its peak. Watch the trailer here:

