NEWS

Fuel Prices Boils Once Again; See Price List

Sep 28, 2018, 07:28 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel
fuel prices continues their rise

Once again the fuel boils in the nation as the common man suffers due to the price rise.

TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 22 paise while diesel rose by 18 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.22

 

74.42

  

83

 

74.24

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.04

 

76.27

  

84.82

 

76.09

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 90.57

 

79

  

90.35

 

78.82

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

86.52

 

78.69

 

  

86.30

 

78.51

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 86.59

 

 

79.64

  

86.37

 

 

79.46

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

Tags

Related Articles

ananthapadmanabhatemple
Jul 3, 2017, 08:40 am IST

Diamonds missing in Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple

Jul 26, 2018, 06:05 pm IST

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in Indian market, available in Amazon India

Nov 14, 2017, 04:24 pm IST

Dawood Ibrahim’s property auctioned in Mumbai: Buyer has some interesting idea

Jan 8, 2018, 09:36 am IST

Seductive pics of South Indian Beauty Samantha!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close