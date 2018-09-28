Fuel Prices Boils Once Again; See Price List

Once again the fuel boils in the nation as the common man suffers due to the price rise.

TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 22 paise while diesel rose by 18 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 83.22 74.42 83 74.24 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 85.04 76.27 84.82 76.09 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 90.57 79 90.35 78.82 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 86.52 78.69 86.30 78.51 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 86.59 79.64 86.37 79.46

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY