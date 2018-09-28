Fuel Prices Boils Once Again; See Price List

Once again the fuel boils in the nation as the common man suffers due to the price rise.
TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 22 paise while diesel rose by 18 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.22
74.42
|
83
74.24
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.04
76.27
|
84.82
76.09
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|90.57
79
|
90.35
78.82
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
86.52
78.69
|
86.30
78.51
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|86.59
79.64
|
86.37
79.46
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
Post Your Comments