Serious Side Effects Of Tamarind

Increases Bleeding With Certain Drugs:

Tamarind can raise the risks of bleeding and turn out to be extremely dangerous when taken with certain medications. These include some common drugs like:

Aspirin Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs or NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.) Blood thinners or anticoagulants (heparin, warfarin, etc.) Anti-platelet drugs (clopidogrel, etc.)

If you take tamarind with any of these medications, their rates of absorption in your body will go up considerably. As a result, the actions or effects of the drugs will get amplified, which will eventually lead to excessive bleeding.

Can Lead To Hypoglycemia:

Regular intake of tamarind in large quantity can cause a significant fall in our serum glucose levels, resulting in hypoglycemia. According to nutritionists, the adequate intake (AI) of 10 gm of tamarind per day is the recommended daily intake level of this fruit, which is only 0.8% of the regular dietary intake. Consumption of more than this amount can cause glucose deficiency in our body. So, diabetics who are already taking drugs for lowering their blood sugar level should be careful while eating tamarind.

May Cause Allergic Reactions:

Allergy or hypersensitivity is one of the most common side effects of tamarind. There are lots of people who are sensitive to the ingredients of this fruit and end up developing a number of symptoms like rashes, itching, inflammation, stinging sensation, lightheadedness, fainting, vomiting, shortness of breath, etc. by consuming it.

Can Damage Tooth Enamel:

Tamarind is highly acidic by nature. Therefore, the chance is big that it will take a toll on your beautiful sets of teeth with regular consumption. If you eat tamarind in excessive quantity, the enamel of your teeth is likely to get corroded by its acid component. Remember, too much tamarind is extremely bad for the health as well as for the look of your teeth.

Forms Gallstones:

Here comes one of the most serious tamarind side effects! An observational study conducted by some Indian scientists has proved that frequent ingestion of huge amounts of tamarind can promote the formation of stones in our gallbladder. It can lead to a number of health problems, including jaundice, acute fever, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, digestive issues, liver problems, and so on.

Induces Acid Reflux:

As said earlier, tamarind is an acidic food element. When we eat it, the acid levels go up within our gastrointestinal tract, especially our stomach. So, if you are already suffering from digestive issues like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD) or ‘acid reflux’, you should stay away from it. Otherwise, you will end up developing acute acidity.

Promotes Vasoconstriction:

If you are taking any sort of vasoconstrictor (no matter whether it is a herb, a supplement or a synthetic drug), you should strictly steer clear of tamarind. This fruit is known to add to the vasoconstricting effects by accelerating the process of narrowing of the blood vessels. It ultimately results in slow blood flow or sometimes even complete blockage of blood vessels.

Interacts With Certain Antibiotics:

If you are using any ophthalmic antibiotic on your eyes topically, avoid tamarind intake. Several types of research have shown that this fruit interacts with such type of drugs and can lead to the unwanted skin as well as health hazards.

Produces Laxative Effects:

The pulp or extract of tamarind is well-known for its laxative qualities. But if you are already using any other laxative product, make sure that you skip eating this fruit.

Can Make Weaver’s Cough Worse:

Well, weaver’s cough is not caused by the intake of tamarind. Rather, it is a medical condition resulted from the powdered tamarind seeds. However, if you are going to use it in your dishes as an additive, be careful as the powder can affect your lungs and induce chronic respiratory issues.