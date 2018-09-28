Taimur Ali Khan enjoying sliding down a swing: VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Recently Taimur spotted playing on swings. Taimur Dressed in red white striped shirt and brown shorts, Pataudi’s little prince looks as adorable as ever.

Let’s have a look at pictures and Video below;

View this post on Instagram Prince #taimuralikhan ?? @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 26, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram #taimuralikhan ? loves the cameras @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 26, 2018 at 5:02am PDT