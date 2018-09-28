celebrities

Taimur Ali Khan enjoying sliding down a swing: VIDEO

Sep 28, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Less than a minute
Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Recently Taimur spotted playing on swings. Taimur Dressed in red white striped shirt and brown shorts, Pataudi’s little prince looks as adorable as ever.

Let’s have a look at pictures and Video below;

 

Prince #taimuralikhan ?? @viralbhayani

 

Prince #taimuralikhan ?? @viralbhayani

#taimuralikhan ? loves the cameras @viralbhayani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#taimuralikhan ? loves the cameras @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#taimuralikhan enjoying his time out @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

