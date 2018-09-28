Kerala

Verdict On Sabarimala TODAY By 5-Judge Supreme Court Bench

Sep 28, 2018, 06:39 am IST
Sabarimala
Sabarimala verdict TODAY

TODAY, the Supreme Court will announce its historic verdict on the Sabarimala temple case, where the females aged from 10-50 were barred from entry.

These age groups were barred on the grounds of menstruation. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra’s verdict will determine whether the religious practice is discriminatory to women.

Voicing the gender activists & lawyers, the Kerala government is all for the entry of women into the temple, the temple management is against their entry as the temple houses a bachelor deity. This practice has been present for centuries.

Will TODAY’S verdict be in favour of the women or against them?

