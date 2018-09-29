CinemaLatest News

Here’s the first look of Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal

Sep 29, 2018, 11:54 am IST
The first look of Shraddha Kapoor as badminton champion Saina Nehwal is out.

Dressed in a red t-shirt and black skirt, Shraddha is seen with a badminton in her hand and mole on her left cheek just like Saina Nehwal which proves that the makers have worked on every detail. And, after seeing the first look of Shraddha in the film, we are sure nobody else could have played Saina’s role better than the Aashiqui 2 actress.

While the film went on the floors earlier this month, the release date of the film or its name has not yet been announced. The film will take us through the life of Saina Nehwal, a badminton player who has made India proud by winning over 23 international titles

