Nazmul Islam Makes Nagin Moves After Taking Dhawan’s Wicket. Indians Troll Him Back

Sep 29, 2018, 05:11 pm IST
Bangladeshi is known for their fighting spirit shown on the cricket field, but they are also known for something else-Nagin dance. But when they lose, the opposition uses the same to troll them back. On Friday, when India took Bangladesh in the final, many had expected an easy walk over but was not to be. Litton Das provided a rocking start for Bangladesh, but once the first wicket partnership of 120 was broken, wickets fell like a pack of cards. India’s chase of 222, the score set by Bangladesh was scratchy, to say the least. But eventually, the men in blue crossed the line.

Shikhar Dhawan was the first one to go. He tried to loft spinner Nazmul Islam over mid off, only to end up caught in mid off. Nazmul Islam as soon as he took the wickets broke into his naagin dance moves. But now that they have lost, Indians have started trolling him back. Check out Dhawan’s wicket and his dance moves here:

Now here is how Twitter exploded in trolling Nazmul back.

